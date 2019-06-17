Princess Diana’s legacy will forever be remembered through Prince Harry (and Prince William). The Duke of Sussex attended an Africa Programme event at Chatham House on Monday, June 17 where he discussed the need for mine clearance, nature conservation and economic development within the country – all topics that were near and dear to Lady Di.

Much like his beloved mother, Prince Harry has always been passionate about his philanthopic work in Africa.

While there, Harry was able to attend panels that discussed the connection between conservation, sustainable development of lands and mine action. He also witnessed the Angolan Minister for the Environment Hon Paula Coelho make a pledge of $60 million to assist in the funding of the work needed to help clear land mines in the region spearheaded by The HALO Trust.

Later, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech in which he stated how it was vital that the mission of demining Angola take center stage so that it could help bring the country forward as a tourist destination. He also stated that protecting the people of Angola along with their ecosystems were important as well.

Harry spoke about the importance of demining Angola as well as the positive impact Princess Diana had when visiting the region.

Harry shared, "I first visited the Chatham House in June 2017 to take part in a scenario planning exercise—some of you in the room today were here with me." He went on to explain, "That exercise showed me the importance of landmine clearance within a humanitarian emergency because, let's not forget, landmines are a humanitarian issue, not a political one. That exercise was especially interesting for me because I had the privilege in 2013 of visiting Angola with The Halo Trust. In Cuando Cubango—in the far southeast of what is a vast, beautiful country—I saw a struggling community in a deserted landscape unable to make use of the land, yet the potential to turn his land into a sustainable source for its people."

He also mentioned in his speech the monumental change that came about after his late mother walked through the minefields in Huambo all those years ago. The Princess of Wales has been credited throughout the years for bringing international awareness to the topic and the importance for an international treaty against land mines (one was signed shortly after her passing).

On one of her trips to Africa, Princess Diana walked through a minefield to show how important the mission of demining was.

It is said that Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be traveling to Africa soon and that Angola may be one of their stops.