Kate Middleton pens emotional letter for the start of Children's Hospice Week

Kate Middleton wrote a heart-warming message leading up to Children’s Hospice Week. The Duchess of Cambridge wrote a letter to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH), addressing her support for the organization. “Children’s hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest times,” she wrote. "They help families and carers build lifelong memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter.” The 37-year-old royal, who is the patron of the organization, wrote about how EACH helps to deepen relationships with children and families through specialized play and music and art therapy.

Kate Middleton kicked off Children's Hospice Week with a sweet letter on to the East Aglia's Children's Hospice

According to the Duchess, the organization helps children express themselves and their feelings. Kate, who shares children Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four and one-year-old Prince Louis with Prince William, asked that people “join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Children’s Hospice Week.” Children’s Hospice Week is from June 17-23. This year’s theme is “Moments that Matter.” Kate wrote about the importance of the theme saying: “It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using hospice services have.”

MORE: Kate Middleton makes an appearance on TV for a special competition

During the week, families who are facing “the toughest of futures,” will share their stories. Kate hopes that others will be inspired and encouraged to “make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever.”

The Duchess has been the patron of EACH since 2011

EACH will share the stories of five parents who receive support from the organization through a photo exhibition in Ipswich. The photos were taken by parents and will explore what the word “hospice” means to them and how their perception has changed over time.