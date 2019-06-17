Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has proved time and time again that she's incredibly relatable—she has a DIY skincare routine that literally anyone can do and her royal wardrobe is mega affordable— but it is her love for dogs and rescue animals, that proves the Duchess has a heart of gold. Meghan, who is proud dog mom to Guy and another pup she and Prince Harry adopted, is encouraging others to embrace animals in need. Archie's mom partnered with animal rescue shelter Mayhew and written a foreword for their annual review "As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring," she penned in the sweet note.

The annual review takes a look back at all the stories of animals and people Mayhew helped in the last year, and for this special edition, they asked Meghan, who serves as the charity's patron, to write a foreword, where she writes of Mayew's importance in their community. "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organisations such as Mayhew is unparalelled," she wrote. "What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventive care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place."

The Duchess of Sussex continued by writing that adopting a pet into your life is life-changing. "The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on the investment. It will undoubtedly change your life."

Meghan previously visited Mayhew in January where she helped a puppy named Minnie find a new home. "The phones have been ringing off the hook. The adoption team has been inundated with calls and emails about Minnie especially, but we expect it to have a knock-on effect with our other animals," a spokesperson shared of Meghan's visit.

She ended the note by urging everyone to help the charity in whatever way possible. "As patron of Mayhew, I encourage you to get involved in whatever way you can—either through pet adoption, volunteering, donation, or spreading the word. We are all interconnected and through these animals we find an even greater link to community and the part we can play."

For more information on Mayhew and the work they're doing, head here.