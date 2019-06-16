In the blink of an eye The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day as a dad. To mark the momentous occasion, Prince Harry shared a moving new photo of him holding his and Meghan Markle’s five-week-old baby Archie Harrison on Sunday, June 16. The close-up picture is on display on the couple’s official Instagram account, showing the tiny tot clutching his dad’s hand as he peers out to the camera. "Happy Father's Day!” the caption reads. “And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

Prince Harry cuddles his little Archie in adorable new photo

Fans were quick to gush over the cute sepia-filtered photo in the comment section, saying it’s “so sweet” and that Archie is “beautiful.” Even celebrities fawned, with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker loving the trending post.

The 34-year-old first-time father is expected to celebrate the holiday privately at home in Windsor. He and his Duchess did the same for Mother’s Day, sharing an artsy photo of Archie's small feet on their joint Instagram. "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” they wrote at the time. “We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

Harry made his first statements about fatherhood the day his son was born. Speaking to reporters (and the horses) outside of Windsor, the royal was over-the-moon as talked about Archie. “It’s been an amazing experience,” he shared. “Absolutely incredible. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for.”