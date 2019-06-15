Princess Madeleine pulls a Kate Middleton with incredible birthday tribute to son Prince Nicolas

Happy birthday, Prince Nicolas! Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill’s only son turned four on Saturday, June 15. To mark the special occasion, the Swedish royals treated fans to new photos of the cyan-eyed boy. One was sweetly shared by Madeleine with the note: "Happy Birthday sweet Nicolas! Turning 4 years today!" Another take from the same photoshoot was released more officially with well wishes by the Swedish Royal Court. What has us the most impressed is the fact that these portraits were taken by none-other-than momma Madeleine herself!

Happy birthday, Prince Nicolas! Photo: H.K.H. Prinsessan Madeleine

The blondie flashes his sweet smile and reps a blue button-down shirt in the crisp closeup shots. The Swedish Royal Court credited their 37-year-old princess with the photos, immediately linking her in our mind to another royal 37-year-old that we all love: Kate Middleton! As royal fans may know, Kate is quite the accomplished photographer herself.

Princess Madeleine took the lovely portraits of her birthday boy Photo: H.K.H. Prinsessan Madeleine

The Duchess of Cambridge has broken royal tradition over the years, by sharing her personal photos with the world. We have all been baffled by the stunning composition of each picture she captures, relishing in her talent. In early 2017, the Royal Photographic Society, a charity that promotes the art and supports photographers, recognized the shutterbug’s artistic flair with a lifetime honorary membership.

Kate Middleton is another royal with a passion for photography

"Her Royal Highness is a keen photographer," says Kate’s bio on the British Monarchy's website. While Prince William’s love became the first British royal to take the first official photographs of a royal baby, newborn Charlotte being held by her big brother George back in 2015, we’re thrilled to now see Madeleine joining the club. Last year, Nicolas’ portraits were done by royal photographer Erika Gerdemark.

Princess Madeleine often shares sweet insights into her family life with Christopher, Nicolas, and their two other children: Princesses Adrienne and Leonore. The family recently relocated to Miami, Florida where they rent a house that sits in a gated community, complete with a communal swimming pool and tennis court, of course.