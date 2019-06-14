Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially hired a nanny for their baby boy Archie Harrison! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired a nanny to help them with their baby as they prepare to attend royal engagements this fall, reports Harper's BAZAAR. There are no specific details about the nanny yet, but we do know that she is British-born and will (unfortunately) not be permanently staying at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends. Still, it sounds like a dream gig!

This royal hire comes at a perfect time—the royal couple announced they would be taking a two-week trip to Africa this October, and they also plan to take Archie with them. During the trip, the new parents will be busy with several royal engagements. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to attend several appointments, including stops in Malawi, to focus on the expansion of his charity Sentebale, and Angola, where the government is reportedly providing $60 million to clear landmines from two national parks. Other expected stops on the trip include Botswana and South Africa.

This fall, the Duchess of Sussex will also be keeping busy. She will be editing the September issue of British Vogue, where she will write her own "opinion piece" and bring "a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays."

This extra help is arriving just as Archie is about to turn six-weeks-old and when Meghan is returning to the spotlight. She made her first major appearance since giving birth at this year's Trooping the Colour, where she joined her husband and the rest of the British royal family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday.