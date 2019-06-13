The King and Queen of the Netherlands have landed in Ireland for a three-day State Visit. Argentina native Maxima and Willem-Alexander's first official commitment in Dublin took place in Arás an Uachtaráin, the residence of Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. They were more than delighted to welcome their royal guests and discuss how to strenghen the relationship between the two countries. Queen Maxima is well known for her bold taste in fashion, and of course this time, she did not disappoint royal fashionistas.

RELATED: Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week

VIEW GALLERY

She wore a beautiful beige midi dress with a crew neck, but it was the golden multi-bracelet sleeve detail what made Maxima shine. The outfit, part of the latest haute couture collection by Dutch designer Claes Iversen, was inspired by the women in the African Ndebele tribe. They wear golden necklaces that resemble the details applied in Queen Maxima’s sleeves. This is not the first time she has put her trust in the edgy designer. Whenever she wants to innovate and showcase a more modern look, Claes Iversen is her man.

The Queen gave a nod to Jacqueline Kennedy with her pillbox hat, also in beige, and gloves in the same hue. To complete the look, she completed her outfit with golden tones in her stilettos, clutch and belt. Also worth mentioning the beautiful tear-shaped amber earrings she chose as accesories.

VIEW GALLERY

Later that day, the couple attended a gala dinner where Maxima chose a more romantic gown. She opted for a head-to-toe green lace dress that showcased her beautiful figure, signed by Jan Taminiau, another of her favorite designers. In fact, she already wore the very same outfit a couple of years ago when she attended Filippos Lemos and Marianna Goulandris’ wedding. She finished off her look with jewels from the Dutch royal family, in this case, the beautiful Emerald Parure tiara, with stones in the same shade as her dress.