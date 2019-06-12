Kate Middleton reveals how Princess Charlotte really feels about starting school in the fall

One little royal has no pre-back to school jitters! Kate Middleton revealed that her and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte is looking forward to attending the Thomas Battersea School for the upcoming school year. During a walkabout in Cumbria on Tuesday, June 11, the Duchess chatted with Helen Jones – a mom who had her four-year-old daughter in tow. According to the mom, Kate shared that her little lady is ready for her next chapter. “She said Charlotte was looking forward to school. She was very friendly.”

Charlotte, four, will be in good company. William and Kate’s little lady will join her big brother Prince George at the school. The royal will also have another familiar face in the crowd. Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman attends the prestigious school as well. Charlotte (or Lottie as her parents call her) is currently wrapping her final year at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington. Royal watchers will remember how excited the little royal was when she proudly posed for photos on her first day for mother Kate Middleton.

Proving that her mother isn’t the only fashion-forward member of the household, Charlotte wore a red Amaia kids Razobil coat with a pink scarf. The royal little lady posed on the steps of the family home. Around the same time, William and Kate shared a picture of their son George on his first day at Thomas Battersea. With the exciting news of Charlotte and George attending the same school, hopefully their will be a joint back to school shoot featuring the pair.

Prince Louis’ big sister is going to school with a lot of personality. Charlotte hasn’t been shy about showing off her royal wave. Over the weekend the darling little girl treated fans to a double wave when she joined her family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Here’s to seeing what kind of introduction the future Queen has in store for her first day of school.