Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Cumbria, in North West England, with a clear mission; to celebrate the unsung local heroes. The couple spent a busy day in the beautiful Lake District region. First destination? The picturesque town of Keswick, where they visited the market and talked to farmers, business owners and community supporters. They even sampled some of the delicacies on display. No need to mention Keswick residents were over the moon, this does not happen every day! Kate and William were greeted with cheers and applause as they arrived to the market town. No one wanted to miss the chance to get a closer look or even say hello.

VIEW GALLERY

RELATED: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royals with fab style

Learning more about the challenges that countryside living entails for people in the area was one of the couple´s goals during this trip. And what a better way to do it than becoming farmers for a day? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Deepdale Hall later in the afternoon, a traditional sheep farm that opened its doors back in 1950. The owners, the Brown family, challenged the couple to help them shear their flock; of course, they couldn´t say no! The Duchess could not stop giggling while carrying out the task, although unfortunately, she couldn't finish it. Being an animal lover, Kate was afraid she was hurting the sheep. But we are sure her woolly friend was delighted!

VIEW GALLERY

After the hard work, the couple joined the Brown family and other farmers in the area for a kitchen table discussion. They learnt about the difficulties the farmers are facing, such as Brexit or isolation.

Kate chose the perfect outfit for the occasion. Black skinny jeans, a khaki jacket by Troe London, and special mention to her boots. We are used to see her on her high heels, but to spend the day in the countryside, the Duchess of Cambridge wore combat ankle boots by See By Chloe. Absolutely stunning.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge join in sheep shearing at Deepdale Hall Farm, where the Brown family have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s.



The Browns are proud of their hillfarming heritage and are keen to carry on farming in a traditional way. pic.twitter.com/7E2m09sFI1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 11 de junio de 2019

Smiling and chatting with a group of kids from Patterdale's school, the couple ended up their busy day with a walk through the countryside. Ullswater Way was the choice. The route, very well-known in the area, offers beautiful views that surely Prince William and Kate will keep close to their hearts.

VIEW GALLERY