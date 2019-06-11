Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off their new parent glow on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both in tow for the annual Trooping The Colour—a celebration hosted every year for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, where the Royal Family watches as the many regiments of the British Armed Forces march and show their “colours” to the Queen. The procession and inspection of the regiments is capped with a flypast of the Royal Air Force (cue all the cute pictures of Prince Louis).

Similar to Kate Middleton, Meghan will be making a few appearances for personal and family events while on maternity leave.

America’s princess was the perfect picture of chic in her navy ensemble, styled by her wedding designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of luxury fashion house Givenchy. Prince Harry stepped out in the Blues and Royal uniform (with traditional hat) he wore at his wedding to Meghan last spring in May.

It’s been a little over a month since we last saw the beaming parents of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor make a public appearance together due to Meghan being on maternity leave. A source close to the couple says that both Harry and Meghan are settling into parenthood wonderfully and both are taking active roles in raising Archie.

Harry is said to be stepping up around the house as to let Meghan get the rest that she needs

A trusted confidant shared with ELLE that the couple enjoys the privacy that living at Frogmore Cottage has provided their growing little family because it allows them to go out for walks together without the worry of photographers snapping away at intimate moments.

A trusted confident stated that Meghan has a striking “authentic peacefulness that has settled within her”

Hopefully they will follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Prince William, and we will catch a glimpse of little Archie at next year’s Trooping The Colour!