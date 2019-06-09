We cannot get enough of seeing Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle together. Between their meritorious strength (and unwavering senses of fashion), the Duchess duo is an unmatchable force when united. Needless to say, our hearts burst upon seeing the royal beauties parade down The Mall in the same horse-drawn carriage at Trooping the Colour 2019 on Saturday, June 8. Our excitement only amplified after realizing that the 37-year-old sisters paid subtle homages to each other!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were #SisterInLawGoals at Trooping the Colour

First and foremost, let’s talk fashion. It’s clear that while Kate and Meghan hold their own unique styles, they both share a love of elegant ensembles. Though they opted for different colors at the Colour, William and Harry’s wives were on the same wavelength when it came to picking their outfits: they both donned designs by their wedding dress couturiers!

Meghan made her surprise post-baby debut at the affair drenched in Givenchy. Her bespoke ensemble was expertly crafted by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Meanwhile, Kate brought the sunshine in a dress by none other than Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer behind her iconic wedding gown.

Queen of the rewear Kate recycled the hat she wore to Meghan's wedding (seen right) at Trooping (left)

Kate poured yet another spoonful of sugar over our joy with one of her chosen accessories. We immediately recognized the mother-of-three’s matching fascinator as the one she had worn to Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding over a year ago. With its ornate rose adornment and flared orecchiette shape, the Philip Treacy hat perched atop her stunning chignon first stole our hearts at the Sussex’s May nuptials. Her wearing this was like a royal friendship bracelet of sorts!

Kate and Meghan laughed their way through the parade

The cherry on top was that the regal sister-in-laws seemed to be having the time of their lives on the coach ride to Buckingham Palace. Sitting across from each other, they smiled and giggled together, as royal supporters cheered in the crowds. The moments were so sweet, we almost forgot Meghan’s love, Harry, and his stepmom, Duchess Camilla, were in the carriage as well!

Although, the royal-studded annual outing may have been in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, we couldn’t help but celebrate these royal friends. Here’s to many more fabulous #Markleton outings to come!