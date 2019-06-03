Photographs that captured Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam ’s happy wedding during the civil ceremony that took place in Monaco continue to come to light. The royal wedding generated a great interest. More details about the newlyweds are being revealed little by little in images that do not stop captivating by the charm that is reflected in each of them.

After the captivating photos in which the newlyweds pose in the majestic double-stairs in the Palace of Monaco, now we can see some images of the bride alone, gracefully wearing Yves Saint Laurent’s elegant creation.

In these pictures we can see Charlotte, 32, with a lace long-sleeve mini-dress in shades of raw and beige, with three large bows in the front, combined with white shoes. Her stylized legs are protagonists, adorned with white stilettos with ankle bracelets.

Anthony Vacarello, creative director in Yves Saint Laurent and responsible for Charlotte’s first nuptial look, shared these revealing and unpublished images where we can clearly see the happy bride’s modern attitude and full look.

In other pictures we can see that Charlotte was wearing her hair down and backwards and a huge smile that perfectly describes the immense joy captured at its best moment.

Some of her friends, such as Juliette Maillot, Yanina Mandelli, Antoine Nussembaum, and Guillaume Houz as witnesses also attended the ceremony. Guillaume is a member of the Lafayette Galleries’ founding family and he was in charge of sharing the best social moments of the civil wedding in his Instagram account.

Alessandro Ristori & the Portofinos were responsible for entertaining the party at night with a gala dinner at the La Vigie Palace, property of the deceased designer Karl Lagerfeld, close friend of the family, all this to the rhythm of a repertoire with classical 60s and 70s songs.

A happy ending

After two and a half years of relationship, Charlotte and Dimitri have decided to consolidate the family they have formed with the son they share, Balthazar, seven months old. It is noticeable that the French filmmaker is five years older than Princess Caroline’s daughter. Both have found love and stability in this real story with a happy ending.