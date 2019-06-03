Prince Harry remains diplomatic as he steps out for event with Donald Trump in Meghan's absence

Prince Harry joined his grandmother, the Queen as she hosted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3. In honor of POTUS and FLOTUS’ first official state visit to the U.K. the group had a private lunch, before heading into the Royal Collection for a presentation of American items. Noticeably absent from the occasion was Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who is on maternity leave – after welcoming their son Archie Harrison on May 6. There were no cameras allowed inside of the luncheon, however, royal watchers did get a glimpse of the group’s interaction during the special tour.

After the lunch, the 34-year-old Prince walked into the presentation with first daughter Ivanka Trump. Once inside, the Duke of Sussex held a conversation, away from the crowd, with Earl Peel, the Lord Chamberlin. Harry remained diplomatic, despite the President’s statements over-the-weekend about his wife. Ahead of the visit, the 72-year-old Commander-in-Chief noted that he didn’t know that Meghan Markle was “nasty” after hearing about her comments towards his candidacy in 2016.

While the Queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla showed the president and first lady a host of artifacts, Harry mingled with other guests on the other side of the room. Monday’s meetings were the only scheduled interactions between the Duke and the American guests. Archie’s father did not attend the state banquet, hosted by the Queen for the American guest.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who stunned in white Alexander McQueen, were in attendance. Donald, Melania, Charles and Camilla all posed for a photo with their guests, ahead of the dinner. Harry and Meghan are set to join their family on Saturday, June 8, at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. It would be Meghan’s first appearance since welcoming her son.