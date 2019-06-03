This evening, Queen Elizabeth is welcoming President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Buckingham Palace for a state banquet in honor of their visit to the United Kingdom. Many royals are arriving to the white tie event, including the always stunning Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is known for recycling dresses, dazzled as she arrived in a beautiful and new white gown designed by Alexander McQueen. This state banquet also marked the first time the mother-of-three wore the Dame Grand Cross of the Victorian Order honor gifted to her by her grandmother-in-law.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana’s go-to headpiece the Lover’s Knot tiara as well as the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge paired her white gown with brilliant accessories, including the late Princess Diana’s go-to headpiece the Lover’s Knot tiara as well as the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings. In the past, Kate has worn this special tiara for several occasions. In 2015, she wore it for her first state banquet in Buckingham Palace and last year, in 2018, she wore it to the state dinner in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

What is perhaps the biggest fashion statement the Duchess of Cambridge made this evening was her blue, red and white sash, badge and star of the Dame Grand Cross of the Victorian Order (GVCO). She was recently gifted this on her eighth wedding anniversary by Queen Elizabeth for "services to the sovereign." It is the highest rank in the order, which means that moving forward, Kate will be wearing it to future state banqets and royal occasions.

This royal engagement marked the first time Kate wore her sash, badge and star of the Royal Order Photo:kensingtonroyal

Kate is accompanied to the state banquet by her husband Prince William, and both will join Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump joined Donald and Melania. The theme of the night was white—the Duchess of Cambridge wore white as well as Queen Elizabeth, Camilla and Melania. FLOTUS wore white Dior Haute Couture gown with bright, white gloves.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William for the special occasion

Prior to the state banquet, Kate joined Queen Elizabeth for a private lunch earlier in the day along with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.