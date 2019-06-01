Another royal wedding has pierced the surface of pop culture, and it may be the most sumptuous yet. Princess Caroline of Hanover’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi exchanged vows with French film producer Dimitri Rassam on Saturday, June 1 in the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. While millions of viewers tuned in to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot over a year ago, the current toast of Monaco kept things very private, but that doesn’t mean it was any less lavish. In fact it was quite the opposite!

VIEW GALLERY

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam tied the knot Photo: Eric Mathon / princely palace

Over 63 years after her grandmother Grace Kelly said “I do” to Prince Rainier III in the same exact place: Grimaldi palace, Charlotte accepted a stunning ring from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Dimitri. It’s a very special spot for the family, as it’s where the bride’s mother Caroline and her brothers Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi also held their wedding ceremonies.

GALLERY: MONACO ROYALS PARTY AT FINAL ROSE BALL DESIGNED BY LATE KARL LAGERFELD - SEE THE EPIC THEME!

The spotlight was on Charlotte and Dimitri, who share 6-month-old son Balthazar, during what’s been dubbed Monaco’s event of the season. The Italian beauty swapped her industrialist day look for gossamer glamour as she put her own spin on bridal style. An official photo shows Charlotte sporting a short long-sleeved light-colored dress, chiefly adorned with lace and accented by three oversized silk bows. Though the look isn’t your typical wedding gown, fans of the edgy-chic royal were most likely not surprised by her choice.

VIEW GALLERY

Dimitri and Charlotte have been dating for over two and a half years

Charlotte styled her chocolatey tresses down and tucked behind her ears to flaunt a glimmering pair of jewels. Meanwhile, groom Dimitri kept things classic in a navy suit, his wavy hair coiffed and beard trimmed ever-so nicely. He remained close to his love as they walked amongst the picturesque palace grounds.

GALLERY: THE 10 MOST STUNNING ROYAL WEDDING DRESSES

Guests at the civil ceremony, of course, included: Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene, the bride's mom Princess Caroline and the groom’s mother, famed actress Carole Bouquet. Charlotte’s siblings Andrea, Pierre and Alexandra de Hanover as well as the groom’s half-brother Louis Giacobetti were also in attendance. Dimitri’s cousin Thomas Langmann, the Oscar-winning producer of The Artist, was also included in the ceremony.

VIEW GALLERY

Following the wedding in the state rooms, a lofty afternoon reception was held. PEOPLE reported that it was a traditional Monegasque-style picnic, u cavagnëtu, on the palace’s terraced gardens which overlooks the Mediterranean. There, “approximately 300 guests” were treated to delectable seasonal dishes. Charlotte's niece, Camille Gottlieb, shared some photos on social media on what could very well be the spread for the wedding guests.

VIEW GALLERY

The lovely affair marks Charlotte’s first marriage and Dimitri’s second, but both have children from their previous relationships. Charlotte shares five-year-old son Raphael with comedian Gad Elmaleh, while Dimitri has a seven-year-old daughter Daria from his previous marriage to Russian model Masha Novoselova. All three children were there to watch the happy couple walk down the aisle.