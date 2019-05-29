Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam are about to seal the deal with a ring! After dating for two and a half years, the royal couple, who have a seven-month-old son together, Balthazar, will be married this Saturday, as our sister magazine HOLA! Spain reports. Charlotte and Dimitri will say “I do” on June 1 in Monaco in a civil ceremony that will take place in the Grimaldi palace. The location is special for the family since it was there that Charlotte’s grandparents, Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, wed as well as her mother Princess Carolina and her brothers Pierre and Andrea.

Unlike her siblings’ weddings, Charlotte’s ceremony will not feature a jam-packed schedule of festivities. Still, they will have a luncheon at the palace and a party to celebrate the newlyweds.

The happy couple will take this special occasion to celebrate another event—it’s possible that Charlotte and Dimitri will baptize their son Balthazar, who was born last year on October 23. HOLA! USA will reveal more details about the royal wedding, which is slated to be one of the most highly-anticipated and glamorous events of the year in Monaco.

Last January, after giving birth to her second child, Charlotte returned to the castle with baby Balthazar. Wedding rumors sparked that Princess Carolina’s daughter and Dimitri were planning on tying the knot when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring that was given to her by her fiancé during their trip to Paris.

A few weeks ago, the couple had issued a statement in which they denied their supposed separation reported by local journalists that had their close friends believing the rumors. It turned out to be a small hiccup in their relationship, and love conquered all.

Charlotte found love again with a man who works in the arts. Dimitri is a film producer and son of French actress Carole Bouquet, who is good friends with his future mother-in-law Princess Carolina.

This will be Dimitri’s second marriage. In 2010, he married Russian model Masha Novoselova and had a daughter Daria with in 2011. Charlotte, on the other hand, has never been married, but has one child Raphael, 5, from her previous relationship with Moroccan actor Gad Elmaleh.

Until the happy royal wedding!