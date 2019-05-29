Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy had a special set of visitors. Serena Williams reportedly “popped in” to visit Archie Harrison and his parents in London while heading to France. Per the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old athlete, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia paid a visit to the new little royal before their trip to the French Open. Serena and her family made their way to France last week. Since, the championship tennis player has been showing off her fierce competition attire and getting R&R in between matches.

It’s no surprise that a visit to meet Archie Harrison was in the itinerary. Serena and Meghan have had a year’s long friendship. The designer and her techy husband were guests at the royal wedding. Serena was also responsible for throwing Meghan’s lavish New York City baby shower at the Mark Hotel in February. After the occasion, which featured a star-studded guest list including, Amal Clooney and Gayle King, Serena gave a little insight into what it took to put together the event.

"Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,” she told the Business of Fashion. “I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, ‘let’s make this perfect. It’s been a lot the last few days.’” Meghan and Harry welcomed their little boy on May 6. Since then, Archie has had a host of visitors. The royal couple shared a picture from his first meeting with his great-grandmother, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip.

Other visits such as with his uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, his grandfather Prince Charles and his mom’s BFF Jessica Mulroney, have remained private. Parenthood has been wondering for the royals. Days after welcoming her son, Meghan shared her joy with the world during his formal introduction. It’s magic,” Meghan said about motherhood. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing."