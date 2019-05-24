Prince Harry leaves Archie Harrison to participate in special polo match close to his heart

Prince Harry took some more time away from his wife Meghan Markle and their new baby boy Archie Harrison. The Duke of Sussex participated in an annual event – that he holds close to his heart – the Setebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. For the event, held on Friday, May 24, the royal traveled to Rome, Italy. It was the first time the match has been held in the city. The 34-year-old uses the special occasion, which has been done for nine years – to show off his skills on the polo field.

Always the athlete, Harry joined Nacho Figueras as they competed to raise money and awareness for AIDS research and education in Africa. According to his pal and teammate, the royal is doing a good job at parenthood. During a conversation with reporters, Nacho dished about Harry taking some time away from his family. “I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls,” the Spanish athlete said.

“This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he’s doing just fine. He’s a wonderful father and very present and he’s here for an amazing cause so I don’t see that as a problem.” Nacho also added that the new dad is getting some rest while he’s away. “I just saw him,” he shared. "He’s ready for the game and had a good night’s sleep.”

During last year’s match, Harry had a special guest by his side. The Duchess of Sussex was a proud wife as she joined the royal for the event. The pair, who were married two months prior – shared a sweet kiss during the award ceremony. It was at the match the year before, where Harry and Meghan shared their first public kiss in 2017. The 37-year-old is currently on maternity leave. The Duke and Duchess proudly welcomed their first son Archie Harrison on May 6. While Meghan has completely scaled back her events for the upcoming months, Harry has still attended engagements on behalf of his family.