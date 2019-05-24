Another royal is headed to school! The Palace announced that Princess Charlotte will begin her studies this fall. Prince William and Kate Middleton's four-year-old daughter will be joining her big brother Prince George and attend Thomas's Battersea school in London. "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," Simon O'Malley, the School's Headmaster, said in a statement.

According to the Palace, Princess Charlotte will begin her studies at the private school in September. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September," the Headmaster confirmed. This young royal took her first steps in her education in January 2018 when she attended Willcocks Nursery School. According to a royal source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose that nursery for Charlotte because "they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton release Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday portraits

At Thomas's Battersea school, Princess Charlotte is expected to study French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet as well as Math, English and PE, as our sister magazine HELLO! reports. It is also expected that the Cambridge family will release portraits on her first day of school. In 2017, they shared a photo of Prince George standing alongside his father on his first day of school. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," they previously stated.

The four-year-old will be joining her big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea school in London this September Photo: @kensingtonroyal

Another important factor for the Cambridge parents is that the curriculum features 20 percent of physical activities. During the royal family's visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate revealed how important it is for her kids to enjoy outdoor activities. "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children," she explained. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."