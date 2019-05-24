Don't miss our sister brand HELLO!'s Archie Harrison Collectors' Edition

It has been a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, royalty and the Hollywood A-list. The British Prince and the American actress have emerged as stars on the world stage, and are still in celebration mode as they celebrate their first anniversary because they are now a family of three thanks to the arrival of adorable royal baby Archie Harrison.

To celebrate, HOLA! USA's London-based sister brand HELLO! has published a special souvenir album looking back at all the milestones in a truly amazing 12 months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, topped by their heartwarming first appearance as a family of three. The 132-page edition charts the rise of the dynamic duo who are taking the monarchy forward with their energy and charisma, their mission to change the world and their celebrity connections.



To celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

There's also a look at Meghan’s sensational style transformation as she emerged as the royal family’s latest fashion icon, from her gorgeous evening gowns to her must-haves and the jewels she inherited from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Readers can find out all the details of the perfect country home that the happy parents have created for little Archie, who's in his playdate posse and possible schools for him. The issue also covers the history of the Frogmore estate, why it's so special to the royal family and plans for the baby's christening. Plus there is expert commentary on how those of us in the US have embraced Meghan as our 'American Princess' and the Sussexes' global appeal as the record-breaking King and Queen of social media.

