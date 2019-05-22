Although it was originally thought Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland would spend the next few months in the UK helping her daughter settle into motherhood, it seems that is not the case. The yoga instructor and social worker has returned to her home in Los Angeles after spending a month in Britain with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry. Doria was pictured taking her dogs for a walk near her house on Tuesday, just two weeks after becoming a grandmother to baby Archie Harrison, who made his entrance on May 6. However, Meghan won't be short on help this week - after reports her BFF Jessica Mulroney has touched flown in to meet the new royal baby.

In pictures obtained by British newspaper The Sun, Meghan's bestie can be seen at Toronto's Pearson International Airport before boarding a flight to London with her five-year-old daughter Ivy. This, just a few days after the Canadian stylist hinted that she was traveling, telling her social media followers that she was taking Ivy on a "Mother/Daughter trip".

"Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I'm screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much?" she wrote in the caption. Her fans were quick to guess that the mother-and-daughter duo were on their way to Harry and Meghan's Windsor home to meet Archie. "I hope you're heading to London to meet Archie," wrote one fan, while another added: "I hope they are staying at Frogmore House!"

Doria left California in mid to end April, making to trip to London to be with her heavily pregnant daughter as she prepared to give birth. The 62-year-old had hired a house and dog sitter while she was away. In Windsor, Doria will have been able to help Meghan and Harry adjust during those difficult and magical first weeks of parenthood, while also seeing the royals' new home, Frogmore Cottage, for the first time.