Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children captured in sweet video at Chelsea Flower Show

The Cambridge family was on candid camera as they paid a special visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday, May 19. The Duke and Duchess were joined by their three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis during the 45-minute visit to the exhibit – which was designed by Kate Middleton with her children in mind. The cameras, which were hidden to keep from distracting the three little royals – captured the family in their natural essence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were captured on hidden camera during their visit to the Chelsea Flower Show

Upon their arrival, William held onto George’s hand, while Kate and Charlotte made an entrance with little Louis. When it was safe, the three children walked ahead of their parents and began to explore. Charlotte excitedly shouted, “oh la la,” as she made her way around the garden. George let his little toes go free as he hurried along the rocks in the waterfall. At one point, he was joined by his little sister, who sat next to him and put her feet in the water. William and Kate played along with their children.

Loading the player...

William and George spend some time collecting fire sticks. When the future King asks his little girl if she wants to help her brother, she says “no,” before running towards the rope swing. Although he is the smallest of the Cambridge bunch, Louis was on the move. The tiny royal walked towards the camera, pointing at it while his face lit up with a huge smile. The outing was special for the family, as it was the first time, they saw the finished product. Over the last few months, Kate worked closely with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.

PRINCE LOUIS RUNS AROUND WITH SIBLINGS DURING CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW: ALL THE PICS

During a conversation with celebrity gardener Monty Don for BBC, the Duchess opened up about the importance of creating spaces such as this. “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,” she said. “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."