The Queen is currently accepting applications for this media savvy position

Get your resumes ready and update your LinkedIn – the Queen is hiring. Queen Elizabeth is looking for a Digital Communications Officer to assist with working the royal’s social media. The employee will work at Buckingham Palace for 37.5 hours a week and depending on experience, will make £30,000 ($38,000 usd). The position also includes a “comprehensive benefits package” and 33 days of annual leave – including bank holidays and free lunch. With the idea of “knowing your content will be viewed by millions,” the applicant must be ready to represent the Monarch via social.

The Queen is looking for a Digital Communications Director

"Finding new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.” According to the job description, “The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects.”

MORE: The beams with joy as she meets Archie Harrison for the first time

Social media, writing and content producing skills are a must, as the employee will work on the official website and create and research feature articles. The application also encourages those who apply to have good photography skills and experience producing live social media content and video production and editorial skills. There are perks! The position includes covering state visits, awards ceremonies and royal engagements. So that means, more time with the Queen.

The Monarch posted her first Instagram post in March

It won’t be 100 percent up to the employee to engage on the Queen’s social media. The 93-year-old monarch has been known to jump on and update her accounts. In March, the royal shocked the world when she posted her first Instagram post.” If you have what it takes, apply soon, as the position closes on May 26.