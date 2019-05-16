Archie Harrison is getting another special visitor – his proud grandpa Prince Charles

Unlock the doors to Frogmore Cottage, Archie Harrison has another special visitor! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy is set to finally meet his grandfather Prince Charles during an intimate meeting at the family’s home in Windsor. The Prince of Wales will spend some time with his fourth grandchild – a little over a week after he was born. It has not been confirmed if the Duchess of Cornwall will accompany him. Prince Charles and his wife missed out on the initial meeting with the little royal, as they were on a three-day royal tour of Germany.

Upon hearing the news of baby Sussex’s arrival – Charles and Camilla shared their excitement. “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news,” the statement read. “We’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return." The 70-year-old’s meeting with his grandson will comes two days after Archie met his uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a private meeting with the little royal and his parents.

Little Archie’s first visitors were the Queen and Prince Philip. On Wednesday, May 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of the special moment via their Instagram. In the photo, the Queen looks on as baby Archie is sleep in his mother’s arms. The moment was extra special, as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also on hand. During the reveal, the royal couple took the opportunity to announce their son’s name. Since his arrival on May 6, Archie has stolen the hearts of his family members – especially his father.

The Prince of Wales previously shared that he and his wife were "delighted" at Archie Harrison's arrival

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old proud father opened up about fatherhood and gave a special update on his baby boy. While speaking with a mother at the Oxford Children’s Hospital, the Duke gushed about parenthood. He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has changed their family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.