Royal rewind: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their first wedding anniversary

It seems like just yesterday we were witnessing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot in the renowned and stunning St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Time has flown, because the couple is very close to celebrating their one-year anniversary!

The couple’s first year included countless royal engagements, a few secretive date nights, international travels, and of course, many family activities - did you forget they postponed their honeymoon in order to be at Prince Charles' birthday?

Check out their first year in review with the video below and reminisce about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first year as a married couple:

Loading the player...

Don't miss: The moment Princess Diana introduced Prince Harry to the world

Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 and are wrapping up their first year of marriage with a huge life milestone: the birth and celebration of their firstborn son, Archie Harrison.

As for the royal parents, another busy year awaits, but this one will of course include diaper changing, baby’s teething and many baby playdates. Here is to another memorable and blissful year!