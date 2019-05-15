Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis is "keeping the family on their toes"

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby boy is giving them a run for their money. The mother-of-three revealed that her and William’s one-year-old son Prince Louis has a bit of a rebellious streak. During a conversation with women at Bletchley Park on Tuesday, May 14, one woman complimented the Duchess of Cambridge on her beautiful family. Kate took the opportunity to give an update on her baby boy, sharing that he has been “keeping us on our toes.” Little Louis seems to have a bit of a wild streak, according to his mother.

“I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!” The Cambridge household is indeed busy. The Duchess and Duke are also parents to five-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, four. On her most recent engagement, where Kate wore a stunning recycled dress by Alessandra Rich, there was enough love to go around for her children and their new little cousin, Archie Harrison. She was presented with a squirrel, fox, owl and rabbit for the little royals by a group of school children.

“They love wild animals,” she told the students. "They will be looking after these.” Little Archie and the gang didn’t have to wait long for the gifts, as William and Kate took their children to visit their new little cousin at Frogmore Cottage the same evening. The Cambridge/Sussex families have had a lot to celebrate. Harry and Meghan welcomed their little boy on May 6. In April, Kate and William celebrated both Charlotte and Louis’ birthdays.

When opening up about her new nephew, the Duchess shared how exciting the last month has been. "It’s such a special time,” Kate said during her engagement with William a day after Archie was born. “Obviously with Louis and Charlotte both having (just) had their birthdays – it’s such a great time of year to have a baby. Spring is in the air!”