Today is a big day for the royal family— Kate Middleton and Prince William are scheduled to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn baby, Archie Harrison. But before she meets her nephew for the first time, the Duchess of Cambridge has a few royal engagements to attend. She paid a visit to Bletchley Park, and in true Kate form, she recycled a polka dot midi dress for the occasion.

Kate Middleton rewore her Alessandra Rich polka dot midi dress for her visit to Bletchley Park

According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess visited Bletchley Park to "view a special D-Day exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings." During her visit, she toured the interactive exhibition and met with members who helped restore the historic building and spoke with the veteran women who worked during WWII to "feed crucial information to Allied forces in the critical months, weeks and days leading up to D-Day."

The Duchess of Cambridge also joined a class of school children as they took part in one of Bletchley Park's interactive STEM learning activities that immerses them into the world of codebreaking. One significant moment for the mother-of-three was when she stopped by the Bletchley’s Codebreakers’ Wall, where her grandmother and great aunt, Valerie and Mary Glassborow, were honored.

As always, the Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely—she wore an Alessandra Rich-designed midi dress, which features a white collar and button detailings, and paired it with chic blue pumps. The royal previously wore the same frock for Prince Charles' 70th birthday photos. Kate is no stranger to recycling an outfit. Most recently, she stepped out for the grand opening of the new building at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and recycled her Emilia Wickstead dress, but with a different twist.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the dress for Prince Charles' 70th birthday photo shoot Photo: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

After this visit to Bletchley Park, Kate and her husband Prince William are scheduled to meet baby Archie for the first time. Royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed the news shortly after the royal baby was born. Stay tuned!