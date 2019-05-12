Baby Arrival Speeches, Prince Harry vs Prince William - which speech won you over?

From the moment a royal pregnancy is announced to the moment the baby is born, the entire world seems to hold its collective breath, anticipating the next move, the next milestone, the next moment. That first glimpse of the new member of the royal family is a moment that will be captured, and remembered, for posterity. And this includes the famous speeches given by the royal dads who are beyond themselves with excitemenet

After the arrival of Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted reporters and photographers outside of the Lindo Wing in London in a joint event, while Prince Harry decided to make the announcement alone outside of Frogmore Cottage, leaving Meghan Markle with her newborn son.

At the time of their respective speeches, each new parent announced the baby name was still to be decided and both new dad’s made jokes about their baby’s hair. Prince William joked about Baby Prince George having “way more” hair than him as well as his mother’s looks, while Prince Harry teased about Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor already having facial hair.

Both royal members acknowledged the press and their hectic schedules in the parenting world. Prince William said, “I know how long you've all been sat out here. Hopefully the hospital and you guys can go back to normal and we can look after him.” While Prince Harry is said to have only slept a few hours before his speech and thanked not only reporters and photographers in attendance, but also the horses which were in the stables behind him.