Here's when Prince William and Kate Middleton will meet Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy has already had some really important visitors – since his grand arrival on May 6. However, Archie Harrison’s visitor list is expected to grow by two this week. It is reported that the newest member of the royal family will get a special visit from his uncle and aunt Prince William and Kate Middleton sometime this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expected to travel from London to Windsor for the meeting, were unable to meet little Archie last week, due to their busy schedules.

Although the pair, who are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three and one-year-old Prince Louis, didn’t get a chance to meet Archie, they still celebrated his arrival and had some helpful tips for the new parents. During an engagement in London on Tuesday, May 7, one day after Archie’s arrival, the Duke welcomed his younger brother into the “sleep deprivation society that is parenting,” and encouraged him to live in the moment for the first few days.

“I wish him the best,” the 36-year-old royal told reporters. “And I hope within the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family – and all the joys that come with that, as well.” The Duchess added: “It’s such a special time – obviously with Louis and Charlotte both having (just) had their birthdays – it’s such a great time of year to have a baby. “Spring is in the air!”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby boy on May 6

Archie’s grandparents Charles and Camilla also shared their excitement about the little royal – and the chance to meet him after their official tour of Germany. Harry and Meghan’s baby boy’s first visitor was his great-grandmother, the Queen. The adorable interaction was captured and posted via Instagram, along with the reveal of his amazing name – two days after his arrival.