Nowadays, a relationship becomes ~official~ once a photo has been uploaded onto Instagram. Because it's 2019, the same rules apply to celebrities and royals, and the latest royal to make her relationship debut via social media is Princess Martha Louise of Norway. Nearly three years after her dicorce, the 47-year-old has revealed that she's fallen in love with Shaman Durak, an American 6th generation shaman who describes himself as a "spiritual guide" and "gifted healer." Scroll to see details of this new royal romance!

Princess Martha Louise of Norway announced on Instagram her new relationship with Shaman Durek, an American shaman Photo: Instagram/princessmarthalouise

The Norwegian princess took to Instagram to excitedly announce her relationship with Shaman, who she describes as her "twin flame." She wrote, "When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

"And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses," she continued. "It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me...I choose from love."

She then went on to say how much she loves spending time with him, writing, "Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy."

On the other side of the 'gram, Shaman also posted about the relationship and praised Princess Martha. "There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul," he wrote. "Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all."

Besides his poetry skills, Shaman also revealed how he can be his true self when he's with Martha. He explained: "This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty."

The Norwegian princess was previously married to Norwegian author Ari Behn for 15 years

The Norwegian princess was previously married to Norwegian author Ari Behn for 15 years and had three children together—Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn and Leah Isadora Behn. This new relationship comes three years after she and Ari finalized their divorce.

If you're a fan of the royal couple and would like some relationship advice and life wisdom, both Princess Martha and Shaman are going on tour across Norway and Denmark to speak to the people during in-depth workshops. According to the promo, they "will talk about life, how to increase your awareness and guide you back to what is truest about you" through talks, meditation and shamanic work.

