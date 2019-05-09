The day finally arrived - and congratulations to those who correctly guessed that 'Baby Sussex,' -Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby- would make his grand entrance on May 6, 2019! The "little bundle of joy" arrived in the wee hours of the morning, just as the morning sun rose, and the official announcement was made just a few hours later. The news was met with much rejoicing all over the world, not to mention for the baby's immediate family. You need only look at Queen Elizabeth's beaming face in this photo to understand! For weeks, we’ve been tuned into the royal family’s every move - so what happens now that the wait is finally over and we've met the newest royal baby? We learn all about him, of course!

From his succession to the throne to his closest family members, everything you need to know about Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is in the video below.

Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighed 7lbs. 3oz. Baby Archie's birth was announced via the Royal Sussex Instagram account, which despite being created just weeks before, had 5.7 million followers on the big date and close to 300k likes on the announcement within just 10 minutes.

The new parents introduced their baby two days later on May 8, 2019 in an intimate photocall with certain members of the media. The parents' happiness was apparent, as Harry -with a huge smile on his face- held the sleeping baby while Meghan lovingly looked on.

