Attention, loyal royal fans! A lot happened on Wednesday, May 8. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their first child to the public, they've introduced him to the rest of the family and they have finally revealed their super cute name for the little lad. Baby Sussex, now forever known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is officially part of the British royal family. But if you're thinking why Archie doesn't have a title in front of his name, there's a reason for that...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen not to give their son Archie Harrison a title

According to a royal ~source~, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have chosen not to give him a courtesy title." Basically, there are many courtesy titles the royal parents could have chosen. The Earl of Dumbarton or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor were two options, but instead, Archie will be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

As for the last name "Mountbatten-Windsor," Meghan and Harry chose that specific name to honor Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who as our sister magazine HELLO! reports, decided in 1960 that their direct descendants would carry this surname in order to be distinguished from the rest of the royal family.

Choosing the surname "Mountbatten" instead of "Sussex" is a break from what Prince William and Kate Middleton did, who passed on the "Cambridge" surname to their three children. Although the royal baby does not have a title, he will be eligible for the "Prince" title once his grandfather Prince Charles become King.

Meghan and Harry announced the news of their baby's name after their joint interview. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the Instagram statement read. "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Another royal source shared the reason why the royal couple chose the name Archie Harrison. They "simply liked the names," the source said.

Stay tuned for more Archie news!