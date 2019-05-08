Queen Elizabeth shared a special moment with her eighth great-grandchild! The British monarch and Prince Philip were photographed during their sweet introduction with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son, Archie. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the announcement read on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

VIEW GALLERY Meghan and Harry welcomed their son on May 6 Photo: Getty Images

In the black and white photo – shot by royal photographer Chris Allerton – Meghan cradles her son in her arms as the Queen stands next to her and looks on. Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland all smile during the precious moment. Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess’s baby boy made his official introduction to the world. During the sweet moment, the pair revealed that he already had a run in with the Duke of Edinburgh.

“It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family,” the Duchess said. “My mom is with us as well. Here we go.” Harry quipped: “Another great-grandchild.” Little Archie has yet to meet his grandparents, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who are on a three-day royal tour of Germany.

On Tuesday, one day after his birth, Archie’s uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about having the opportunity to meet the newest royal. “We’re absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days. When things have quieted down a bit.” He added: “I’ve very pleased and glad to welcome by brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”