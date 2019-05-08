Baby Sussex has made his official debut. On top of figuring out what his name will be, royal watchers are curious to know which one of his parents he resembles. During his formal introduction on Wednesday, May 8, baby Sussex slept peacefully in Prince Harry's arms. When it comes to who he takes after, his parents are, “still trying to figure that out,” according to Meghan Markle. “Everyone says that baby changes so much over two weeks,” Harry said. “Were’ basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month. Really his looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

Photo: Getty Images

Baby Sussex is already taking after his father in one department. “He’s already got a bit of facial hair as well,” the 34-year-old Duke quipped. “Wonderful.” Harry and Meghan, 37, introduced their son to the world on May 8, on the grounds of St. George’s Hall at Windsor. The Duke and Duchess’ bundle made his grand debut just two days after his birth. When it comes to his little personality, baby Sussex appears to have taken after his mother’s zen demenor.

MEET BABY SUSSEX: ALL THE BEST PICS FROM THE LITTLE ROYALS INTRO TO THE WORLD

“He has the sweetest temperament he’s really calm,” Meghan said. With Harry quickly adding: “I wonder where he gets it from?” The Duchess continued: “And he’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their son on May 6. The pair took to their official Instagram to share the news with the world.

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Read Meghan and Harry's first interview about parenthood

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the statement read. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."