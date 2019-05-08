Baby Sussex is only a few days old, and he already has quite the list of people who want to meet him. On Wednesday, May 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced him to the world, revealing sweet details like a) he has a good temper and b) his looks are changing every day. The royal couple also revealed that Queen Elizabeth will have the honor of being the baby's first royal visitor. Baby Sussex is due to have a very special meeting with his great-grandmother in Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Queen Elizabeth will be baby Sussex's first royal visitor

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where two of her horses adorably named 'Lancer IV' and 'Tower Bridge' competed. After the race, she's scheduled to meet her eighth great-grandson. “It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family,” the Duchess of Sussex told the reporter, introducing her baby son to the media for the first time.

MORE: Every adorable photo from the moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made his debut

Loading the player...

The royal couple also revealed that they quickly bumped into the Duke of Edinburgh and had an impromptu meeting with his great-grandfather right before their joint interview. "We actually bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice," Meghan shared, adding that her mother Doria Ragland was with them as well.

Queen Elizabeth will meet her eighth grandson after attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly overjoyed about their "little bundle of joy." “It’s great,” Prince Harry said. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.”