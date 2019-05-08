Meghan Markle and Prince Harry open up about parenthood: read their first interview in full

Parenthood is already treating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son in the early hours of May 6. On Wednesday, May 8, the Sussex trio made a special appearance in St. George’s Hall, where they opened up about their exciting new journey. “It’s magic,” Meghan said about motherhood. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.” Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, shared that although they haven’t been parents for long, it has already a sweet journey.

“It’s great,” the Duke said. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.” The royal parents aren’t the only people spending precious time with baby Sussex. The new bundle had an impromptu meeting with the Duke of duke of Edinburgh, en route to his grand debut, and will be meeting his great-grandmother, the Queen. “It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family,” the Duchess said

“My mom is with us as well. Here we go!” Harry quipped: “Another great-grandchild.” No crying from this sweet royal. Baby Sussex laid peacefully in his beaming father’s arms during the photocall. When asked how he’s been behaving the last few days, the proud parents gushed over his little personality. “He has the sweetest temperament he’s really calm,” Meghan said. With Harry quickly adding: “I wonder where he gets it from?” The Duchess continued: “And he’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days.”

One thing the parents are still trying to figure out about their son – who he resembles. “Everyone says that baby changes so much over two weeks,” Harry said. “Were’ basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month. His looks are changing every single day so who knows.” Adding: “He’s already got a bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful.” The Sussex trio has been overwhelmed with love and support, over the last few days and couple be happier. “Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and the kindness,” the Duchess said. “It just means so much.”