On Wednesday, May 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally introduced their first child to the world. The royal couple stood in the halls of Windsor Castle holding their baby boy as they gave their first formal interview since announcing the Duchess of Sussex had given birth.

The new parents are extremely excited to have welcomed a son, and the Duchess of Sussex is over the moon about her little family. "It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing," she beamed at the reporter. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. And I’m really happy." Prince Harry added: "We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

