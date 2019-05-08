Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their baby boy's name—world, meet Archie. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion," the Palace statement read. Before announcing the secret royal fans were longing to know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their first baby boy in a joint interview on Wednesday, May 8 held at Windsor Castle. It was their first appearance as a family-of-three, where they revealed sweet details of Archie.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal the name of their first child together—Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan, who looked lovely in her signature sleeveless Grace Wales Bonner-designed trench dress, was beaming as she presented TK to the world. “It’s magic,” she said. “I mean. I have the two best guys in the world. It’s pretty amazing.” Prince Harry added: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.”

The Palace previously shared details of the birth, which took place on Monday, May 6. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement read.

MORE: Baby Sussex: Five fun facts regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first baby

Now that we know the name, there's the concern of the title. Archie's title is expected to be Earl of Dumbarton with the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. As the son of a Duke, he is entitled to use one of Prince Harry's lesser titles as a courtesy title. The Duke of Sussex was previously made Earl of Dumbarton by the Queen on the morning of his wedding, as well as being given a dukedom. Baby Sussex will one day inherit the Duke of Sussex title from Harry.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry open up about parenthood: read their first interview in full

Loading the player...

In the months leading up to the royal birth, bets were placed on what name the royal couple would choose for their first child. Before announcing the gender of the baby, many people believed that if a girl was born, they would have named her Diana after Prince Harry's late mother. Others thought the Duke and Duchess would have chosen the name Allegra for a baby girl as it was the name Princess Diana had picked out should she have welcomed a little Princess. One boy name that was at the top of the list was Albert.

VIEW GALLERY The royal couple announced the news on Instagram

On Archie's birthday, Harry told reporters: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."