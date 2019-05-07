Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome Prince Harry into this special society

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into a special club! On Tuesday, May 7, the Duke and Duchess opened up about the news of the newest member of the royal family. “We’re absolutely thrilled – and looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he’s quieted down,” Prince William told reporters as Kate nodded in agreement. “I’m very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed Prince Harry into the "sleep deprivation" society Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who attended an event in London, have a lot of practice when it comes to dealing with lack of sleep. The royal pair are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. William, 36, and Kate, 37, even took to their social media to congratulate the parents on their new edition. The Kensington Royal Instagram reposted the announcement and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the royal family.”

William and Kate weren’t the only royals to react to the news. Prince Charles and Camila of Cornwall took a moment during their three-day tour of Germany, to share their excitement. “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news,” the Harry and William’s father said on Tuesday. “And we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.” The world will have a chance to meet baby Sussex when he makes his grand debut to the world with his parents in the coming days.

Photo: Getty Images

On the day of his birth, Prince Harry gave reporters and update on Meghan and their son. “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself have a baby boy this morning. I very healthy boy,” he told the press. “Mother and baby are doing well.” “We’re both absolutely thrilled and thankful for all the love and support from everybody out there.”