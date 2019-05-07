More baby Sussex news coming your way! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their (squeal!) first child on Monday, May 6 and basically broke the internet. All the stars and all the royals have been sending the new parents their best wishes after it was revealed that a royal baby boy joined the family. The latest royals to send a sweet message are two people close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The two are currently in Germany on a three-day tour and had some nice words for their new family member when they touched down in Berlin.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child

According to royal reporter Emily Nash, the Prince of Wales and his wife were overjoyed with the news of Meghan and Harry's baby boy. “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news," he said while on his trip to Berlin. "We’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.” Besides baby Sussex, Prince Charles is grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Baby Sussex's grandfather also reportedly joked that he's quickly gathering many grandchildren. "I'm collecting a rather large number of them," he quipped to a reporter. As for Camilla, she has a sweet gift for the newborn baby when they arrive in the UK. She received a onesie with the words "It's a boy" written on it, and she plans on giving it to the baby. "As soon as we return I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany. I'm sure they will be thrilled," she said.

Prince Charles and Camilla aren't the only ones who have said kind words about the newest addition to the family. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge told reporters they're incredibly excited to meet their new nephew. “We’re absolutely thrilled – and looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he’s quieted down,” the Duke of Cambridge told reporters. “I’m very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

Next up on the baby Sussex schedule is a formal introduction to the public, which is slated to take place on Wednesday, May 8.