While Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at the Lindo Wing in London, presenting the newborns sometimes just hours after their arrivals, the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son on May 6 is surrounded by mystery. While statement following the baby's birth, which stated that the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland was "with Their Royal Highnesses" at their Frogmore Cottage home, allowed press to infer the baby had arrived via a home birth, it is now being reported that Baby Sussex came into the world at a local hospital.

Prince William and Duchess Kate had all three of their children at the Lindo Wing in London, presenting the baby just hours after the birth

The Daily Mail reports that the royal couple's security team secretly took Meghan and Harry from Frogmore House in Windsor to a London hospital, where they stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am. Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm or deny the news, saying only: "Details of the birth are private." While Prince Harry confirmed in his emotional post-baby interview on Monday in Windsor that the baby was "overdue" on its arrival, it is unknown if Meghan was induced for the birth.

There was no sign of Meghan or Baby Sussex when Prince Harry gave his first interview in Windsor after the birth

Of course, the location won't remain a mystery for long, as Meghan and Harry will have to register the baby's birth shortly, which will make the information public knowledge. We'll also be finding out the name of the little one! Prince Harry said the pair are "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit."

He added that he would he planned to make another announcement in two days' time – on Wednesday – "so everyone can see the baby".