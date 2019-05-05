More news from the Sussex camp—apparently Prince Harry will be keeping his previously scheduled Netherlands engagement after all. It was formerly announced that the Duke of Sussex would be traveling overseas for "official engagement in Amsterdam," but because of "logistical reasons" AKA because his wife Meghan Markle was due to give birth at any second, he ended up post-poning the trip. Now, in another turn of events, Prince Harry is planning on keeping his original schedule on track. What gives, Harry?!

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the royal dad will keep his plans as scheduled and travel to the Netherlands on Thursday. "I am told that it looks like the Duke of Sussex's trip to the Netherlands to launch '@InvictusGamesNL on Thursday is still on," she wrote.

Royal news editor Chris Ship also confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the launch of the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games The Hague, a city on the North Sea coast of the Western Netherlands. "Confirmed: Prince Harry WILL go to The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday as planned," he wrote wrote, adding that Meghan will be staying at home with the newborn baby. "Meghan will be at home with the baby - mum Doria is there too."

There's no official statement, but if these reports are true, we can expect the Palace to release a statement in the coming days. Before he travels overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will surely introduce their first child to the world. After announcing the birth of baby Sussex on Monday, May 6, the new dad sweetly hared the news to the public.

Meghan Markle will stay at home with baby Sussex and will have the help of her mother Doria Ragland, who is staying with them in Frogmore Cottage

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy," he told the reporter. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled." He also revealed that he and Meghan plan on making another announcement in the next two days so that "everyone can see the baby."

As for the name of the baby, that's still in the works. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said.