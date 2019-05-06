Kate Middleton and Prince William are a proud aunt and uncle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reacted to the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child. On Monday, Kensington Palace retweeted the royal family’s official statement on Baby Sussex’s birth, which listed Kate and William as close family members who are "delighted" by the happy news. Other royal family members included Prince Philip, Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Princess Diana’s family: Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer.

Baby Sussex is William and Kate’s second nephew. The royals are already an aunt and uncle to Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur Matthews, whom she shares with husband James Matthews. After Meghan’s pregnancy was announced last October, the palace shared that William and Kate were “delighted” for Harry and Meghan.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

A month later, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that she was excited about the royal baby. During walkabout in Leicester, the royal mom-of-three said, “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis—it will be really special.” Prior to their son's arrival, Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also split households from William and Kate.

Harry, pictured hours after his son's birth, and Meghan welcomed their first child on May 6

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on May 6. Baby Sussex weighed in at 7lbs 3oz, and is doing “incredibly well,” according to his proud father. After his son’s birth, Harry told reporters, “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm absolutely over the moon."