When the world can expect to formally meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son

It won’t be long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's little guy makes his formal introduction! According to the Duke of Sussex, the world will meet the newest member of the royal family in the upcoming days. “I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days’ time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys, and so that everyone can see the baby,” the 34-year-old royal told press. Harry made the announcement after he and his wife took to their official Instagram account to announce the birth of their first child.

The Duke and Duchess will most likely use the opportunity to share their son’s name with the world. During the brief press conference, the royal shared that he and Meghan are still working on naming the baby. “Still thinking about names,” he noted. “The baby is a little overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.” Adding: “That’s the next bit.”

Harry and Meghan, 37, will more than likely take to the grounds of Windsor Castle – near their home of Frogmore Cottage – to introduce their little boy to the world. The Duke and Duchess have decided to take a different route, and will not share their baby with the world on the day of the birth, like the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana. In the months leading up to the royal baby, Buckingham Palace gave an update on the Duke and Duchess’ plan for their child.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of the baby private,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son on May 6. He bouncing baby boy weight 7lbs 3oz.