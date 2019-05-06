The royal baby is finally here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy – and if his arrival is anything to go by, we're in for some modern parenting for the little one. The royal couple, who recently launched their own social media account, announced the happy news on Instagram.

And, based on the statement from the couple, it appears that, as had been speculated, Meghan opted out of a hospital birth and instead welcomed her baby at her and Harry's Frogmore Cottage residence in Windsor. The birth announcement, released hours after the baby's early morning arrival, reads: "The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Sussex on May 6

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced that they were going to break from tradition and "keep the arrival of the baby private." They wanted time to celebrate the birth of their first child before introducing baby Sussex to the rest of the world, something that they called "a personal decision". "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

While Kate Middleton had introduced her babies sometimes just hours after their births, Prince Harry, speaking to the press about being a new dad, said we'd meet the little one in around two days' time. Around mid-week, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to participate in a photocall, where both the media and the public will have a better look at the newest memeber of the royal family.

So stay tuned!