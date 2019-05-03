Big news—Prince Harry canceled (yes, canceled) his trip to the Netherlands next week, dropping a major clue as to when his wife Meghan Markle will be giving birth to baby Sussex. The Duke of Sussex recently announced he will be traveling overseas on May 8 and 9 for "an official engagement in Amsterdam," which we the people decided was awkward because Hi, Meghan is due to give birth ANY day moment now! Here's the deal now:

Prince Harry cancels his royal engagement in the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 ahead of the birth of baby Sussex

According to the Duke's rep, he's canceled and postponed the trip due to "logistical" reasons. His statement read: "Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019."

MORE: Baby Sussex alert: The latest update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child

However, there's still a chance Prince Harry will attend the launch of the Invictus Games over the weekend. "The Duke is still currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned," the rep stated.

This news comes after the Duke of Sussex announced he would be traveleing overseas for "an official engagement in Amsterdam"

As royal reporter Emily Nash says, the royal team is factoring everything "into the decision" this coming week as the birth of baby Sussex approaches. This change in plans hints that the Duchess of Sussex could potentially give birth in the next few days. Still, it's unlikely that the royal couple will reveal when she goes into labor because of their joint decision to break royal tradition and keep the arrival of the baby private.

Until the next baby Sussex update!