Since their royal-studded wedding on October 12, 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have had many special firsts as husband and wife. Just a couple of months after tying the knot, the newlyweds had their first Christmas, followed by Eugenie’s birthday, Easter and now it’s time to celebrate Jack’s birthday. For this, Eugenie took to Instagram to give a sweet shoutout to her hubs. “Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack,” she wrote. "You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting...to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life.'"

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to give a sweet message to her "one and only" Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie

The couple, who had been dating for a long time prior to saying their vows in front of hundreds of guests, also stepped out to their first royal engagement back in March. For their first royal duties as Mr. and Mrs., the pair participated in a cause close to Eugenie’s heart and they paid a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London for the opening of the new Stanmore building.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is the cutest little bride in adorable new throwback picture

The Royal National Hospital is a special place for Eugenie as it is where she underwent surgery to correct her scoliosis when she was just a 12-year-old girl. The young Princess had two metal rods inserted along her spine, and one-and-a-half inch screws were placed on her neck during the lengthy eight-hour procedure.

Jack and Eugenie stepped out to their first royal engagement back in March

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank put their love center stage at very special Windsor party

On International Scoliosis Awareness Day, Eugenie took to the ‘gram to honor the staff that helped her through her journey. "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I'm very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote. "I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal."

There's no doubt the pair are head over heels over each other, and we can't wait to see more of their firsts as husband and wife!