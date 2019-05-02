Prince Harry joined the military ranks in 2005, but his first trip in a military tank happened decades before. Take a look at the video below where a young and excited Prince Harry jogs toward and then takes a ride in the army tank while visiting a base in Germany with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Throughout the video, the Duke of Sussex is seen decked out in military gear, smiling and showing his excitement and passion for what appears to be a drill, an activity which piqued his interest as the Prince would later join the British Army. At the age of 21, he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and continued serving his country for 10 years, “rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan,” according to the Royal Family’s official website.

Now, the 34-year-old Duke is no longer an active member of the military. Instead he is serving his country alongside his wife, and mother-to-be, Meghan Markle. The couple often visits military bases and shows great respect for the armed forces worldwide. Maybe Baby Sussex will follow in his or her father’s footsteps and become a military graduate too!