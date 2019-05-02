It's party time: Find out how Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday

It’s party time in Kensington Palace. Prince William is geared up to celebrate his daughter Prince Charlotte’s fourth birthday. The Duke of Cambridge marked a special engagement on Thursday, May 2, which happens to be his and Kate Middleton’s little girls’ actual birthday. During the event, the Duke presented children’s author Julia Donaldson with the CBE, and let her in on the plans for celebrating Charlotte’s big day. What’s on the agenda? A “rowdy. Party with lots of friends,” the 36-year-old told the author according to ITV News.

Prince William revealed Princess Charlotte's birthday plans Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate, 37, celebrated their little royal’s big day with a new set of photos. In the pictures, taken by the Duchess at their home last month, Charlotte is all grown up as she poses for the camera. The pictures came with a special note from the palace that read: Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday.

MORE: Kate Middleton takes on mommy duty at this special engagement

The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.” Little Charlotte also received a special message from her aunt and uncle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo,” the comment posted by the official Sussex Royal Instagram account read. Ahead of Charlotte’s big day her mother Kate shared her latest hobby.

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Prince Louis' first birthday with new photos

The Duchess attended the opening of the Anna Freud Center on Wednesday, May 1, where she opened up to a young royal watcher about her daughter’s love of slime. “Charlotte, my daughter, she dropped hers on the floor,” the royal shared during the outing. “And it was pink and ended up brown and covered in much mud.”