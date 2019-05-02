Baby Sussex alert: The latest update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family hasn’t grown…yet! As of early Thursday morning, May 2, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to welcome their child. In a statement to CBS, the palace revealed that baby Sussex “hasn’t been born yet.” Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are set to welcome their little bundle any day now but have opted to keep the details under wraps. In April, the royal duo released a statement of gratitude for their fans – and gave royal watchers an update on their plan for the grand arrival of their child.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that baby Sussex has not been born Photo: Getty Images

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” it read. “Their royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

ROYAL BABY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT BABY SUSSEX

It has been royal baby watch madness since the Duchess, who did reveal the baby’s due date was late April early May, began her maternity leave. In her absence, the Prince has continued engagements and keeping royal watchers informed. During an engagement last month, the Duke confirmed that he is ready for fatherhood. “Of course, I am excited. Very excited,” he told one royal watcher. Baby Sussex’s due date isn’t the only aspect the royal parents are keeping a secret.

Harry and Meghan have kept the details about their baby private Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go baby shopping in London

Early in her pregnancy, Meghan revealed that she and Harry are keeping the gender a surprise. The pair have also remained mum about the baby’s name. With the baby’s arrival being any day now, royal fans around the world are eager to meet the newest member of the royal family. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA for all royal baby updates.